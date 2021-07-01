DJ Allen Releases Top 4 Schools With Arkansas in the Mix

FAYETTEVILLE — Gladewater (Texas) Class of 2022 four-star wide receiver DJ Allen has released his Top 4 schools with Arkansas making the cut.

Allen, 6-0, 190, has his decision down to USC, Baylor, TCU and the Razorbacks.

Allen was at Arkansas the June 18-20 weekend. He visited USC on June 4-6 and then an official to Baylor June 25-27.

As a junior, Allen caught 59 passes for 1,316 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen had this to say about Arkansas following his visit.

“It was good,” Allen said. “It was better than I expected it to be. The stadium was bigger than I thought and the locker room was nice. It’s just a beautiful place over here.”

He said he was going to take his time before making a commitment.