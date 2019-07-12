Dreyden Norwood Plans Visit to Arkansas this Month

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Fort Smith Northside’s Dreyden Norwood and his teammates are competing in the Southwest Elite 7 on 7 Showcase today and Saturday in Northwest Arkansas.

Norwood, a 2021 recruit, is using the 7 on 7 to help prepare for the 2019 season.

“It’s good for passing, chemistry and all that stuff,” Norwood said.

Norwood’s cousin, Tre, is a rising junior at Oklahoma. He has passed down some recruiting tips to the younger Norwood.

“He just told me to don’t let it get to me,” Norwood said.

Norwood will be among the recruits at Arkansas’ cookout on July 26. The Razorbacks became the first school to offer him on Feb. 11. Mississippi State then offered on April 10. Norwood talked about his interest in the Razorbacks.

“I have always liked Arkansas growing up,” Norwood said. “Coach (Barry) Lunney is recruiting me. He’s a good coach and I like him a lot. I’m anxious to see how they do this year.”

Norwood said he has no timeline to make a decision. Northside assistant coach Eddie Henson is pleased to have Norwood on his squad and feels competing in the 7 on 7 will help him.

“This is a great opportunity for him to get timing and those type of things down with his receivers,” Henson said. “Leadership things, he has grown a lot in the past year in that area. That just continues to give him the opportunity to spend time with his players and build the leadership skills just as well as the timing and those type things.”

Norwood was offered as an athlete by Arkansas. He played quarterback for the majority of Northside’s first game on Friday morning, but also moved out to wide receiver some. He may be a defensive back in college.

“He’s gonna play wherever we need him to give us the best shot to win,” Henson said. “But from what we’re planning right now yeah of course he is gonna play both sides of the ball.

“We use Dreyden kinda wherever we can to give us a shot at being successful. He has played a little bit [at wide receiver], but he will predominantly be a quarterback for us and defensively he will play wherever we need him the most.”

Despite the early offers and recruiting attention, Norwood is handling it well according to his coach.

“He’s doing great,” Henson said. “He’s real humble about the process and he understands it’s gonna be a long process and a lot of different things are gonna come his way. But right now the most impressive thing about him is he’s humble and continuing to embrace the process and get better every day.”