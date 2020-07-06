Dumas’ Two-way Lineman Jon Hill One to Watch in Class of 2021, Had Good Showing at Monster Camp

MAUMELLE — Dumas Class of 2021 defensive end and offensive lineman Jon Hill was among the top campers at the Monster Camp on June 27.

Hill, 6-5, 230, talked about how the camp went for him after he concluded his workouts.

“It went pretty good,” Hill said. “I had a good workout. A lot of help.”

At this event, Hill got to go against some of the best in the state. He felt that helped him.

“I learned quite a bit from how other people do their ways,” Hill said. “I compare mine to them to see how I can do better.”

Hill said he’s drawing interest from some schools, but still waiting for the offers to come in. He talked about his goals for his senior season at Dumas this fall.

“I want to do as best I can really,” Hill said. “To help my team win.”