Duncanville Linebacker Jordan Crook Reopens Recruiting Following Weekend Official Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Duncanville (Texas) three-star linebacker Jordan Crook is no longer committed to Oklahoma State and that could be great news for the Razorbacks.

Crook, 6-0, 225, took an official visit to Arkansas over the weekend. Crook committed to Oklahoma State on March 9. He took an official visit to Stillwater on June 9 and then Texas Tech June 15.

Crook gave high marks to the visit to Arkansas on Sunday

“It was definitely a great visit,” Crook said. “I was glad to come out here and see everything. A great atmosphere. People real and genuinely loving. It’s definitely a school that is big.”

Are you still committed to Oklahoma State, but taking some visits while keeping your options open?

“Yes, as of right now, I am keeping an open mind.” Crook said. “But as far as the recruiting goes keeping an open mind, but I am committed. That’s kind of where I’m at with it.”

What did the visit do for Arkansas’ and its chances for you?

“It’s solidified a lot of things and answered a lot of questions for me,” Crook said. “Honestly, it put something on my mind.”

As a junior, Crook helped Duncanville to a 10-2 record. The talented linebacker finished with 92 tackles, seven for loss, six sacks, three interceptions and two returned for touchdowns.

Barry Odom and Michael Scherer have also made a very good impression on Crook.

“Real, genuine dudes,” Crook said. “They know the game real well honestly. Those dudes are real. Coach Scherer, him especially, real cool dude. Very genuine. He has been heavy on recruiting me ever since he got a job. So that goes a long way.”

Crook said he was finished taking visits. Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley is also committed to Arkansas and was at Arkansas on an official visit this past weekend as well.