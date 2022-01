FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed forme LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern.

McGlothern, 6-2, 186, officially visited Arkansas this weekend and will go through spring ball now. Considered Arkansas out of high school.

In 2021, finished with 32 tackles, 26 solo, two for loss, an interception, five pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.

McGlothern attended Spring (Texas) Klein Oak High School.