By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Bixby (Okla.) three-star athlete Dylan Hasz has committed to Arkansas where he will join his brother tight end Luke Hasz.

Hasz, 5-11, 180, officially visited Arkansas this past weekend. He was offered by Arkansas on June 2 and will likely play in the secondary. He is pleased to continue to be able to play with his brother.

What has Luke told you about Arkansas?

“You know he’s pitching his side,” Hasz said. “He wants me to come here. He’s just as excited as I am.”

Dylan talked about what his brother’s selling point is to him.

“With him, he’s saying you can’t get this anywhere else, which is also true,” Hasz said.

Luke also liked the fact the Hogs offered Dylan on his own ability.

“It meant a lot,” Luke said. “He didn’t get offered because of me. He earned it. If he got offered because of me it would have been a long time ago. He had to earn it and they had to come out and watch him at spring ball and all that stuff.”

As a junior, Hasz had 24 receptions for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Hasz rushed five times for 26 yards. On defense, Hasz had 28 tackles, 17 solo, one for loss and 12 pass breakups. He returned one kickoff for 16 yards. With punt returns, Hasz had 14 for 214 yards.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.

Stephen Johnson, DL, 6-4, 310, Fayetteville Whitewater, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

RJ Johnson, CB, 6-3, 180, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Ga.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas

TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 185, Pinson Valley, Ala.

Dylan Hasz, ATH, 5-11, 180, Bixby, Okla.