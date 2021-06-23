Eli Stein Talks Commitment to Arkansas, How He Got Started Long Snapping, Much More

FAYETTEVILLE — Cambridge (Wis.) Class of 2022 five-star long snapper Eli Stein committed to the Hogs on Tuesday night.

Stein, 6-3, 215, committed to Sam Pittman and Scott Fountain. Arkansas held a specialist camp on Sunday, but Stein didn’t participate in that.

“I wasn’t at the specialist camp I did like a personal workout,” Stein said.

Stein talked about how the offer to Arkansas came about with Pittman and Fountain.

“First I did the workout,” Stein said. “Then they took me around on a visit. I loved the place. They took me into Coach Pittman’s office. He pretty much said, ‘If I offer you right now what would I say?’ I said I would take it and we shook my hand and that was pretty much it.”

Stein didn’t have other scholarship offers, but did have visits set up with schools that did have scholarships available. As with most specialists, Stein is impressed that Arkansas has a special team’s coordinator.

“That means a lot,” Stein said. “I’m really excited to get some work in at practice. He’s there they’re not going to shift me out to some other field to get practice. Really cool. Also the experience he has the fact I’m going to spend every day with him I’m really confident we’re going to have a really good and successful specialists. I think will be really good.”

Stein explained how he developed himself to be one of the top long snappers in the nation. He is rated No. 3 with Rubio Long Snapping and No. 4 with Kohl’s Snapping.

“There’s a lot that went into it,” Stein said. “As far as long snapping goes I would go to Rubio’s camps and Kohl’s camps. They helped me perfect the form. Other than that snapping wise it’s just getting a lot of reps and practicing it everyday.”

At what age did you decide that long snapping might be something that got your way paid to college and possibly even beyond?

“I think I started in middle school,” Stein said. “When I really started thinking I can do something more at this was probably my freshman year.”

Stein was impressed with Arkansas’ coaches and what the Razorbacks have to offer him.’

“They’re awesome,” Stein said. “When I went on my visit they took time to talk to me and then the experience they have. They have good resumes. I really think Arkansas is going to be seeing a lot more success in the near future.”

On Jan. 8, Stein will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, that is televised nationally on NBC.

Check out my Rubio Vegas camp 2019 highlights. https://t.co/oLHChksFNB — Eli Stein (@EliStein10) October 31, 2020

Check out my second half of season highlights. https://t.co/gy5DpMhNfC — Eli Stein (@EliStein10) December 4, 2020