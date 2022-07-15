By Otis Kirk

SPRINGDALE — Shiloh Christian Class of 2023 quarterback Eli Wisdom has two scholarship offers and several other colleges including Arkansas watching his progress.

Wisdom, 6-0, 175, helped lead the Saints to a 13-2 record in 2021 including a state runner-up finish. Wisdom completed 188 of 307 passes for 2,991 yards, 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But he also did it on the ground as well. Wisdom rushed 121 times for 1,021 yards and 18 touchdowns. He even caught a pass for 28 yards and intercepted one while doing spot duty on defense.

Wisdom and the Saints are participating in the Southwest Elite 7on7 which concludes on Friday. Wisdom feels 7on7 helps him and others improve.

“Especially with this young group it has helped us a lot with chemistry,” Wisdom said. “I’ve gotten to throw with eight 7on7 tournaments so that’s a lot of throwing and catches. So it helps.”

Shiloh Christian is moving up in classification this season and facing some outstanding schools from not just Arkansas, but Oklahoma in this tournament also is a positive according to Wisdom.

“Of course, we’ve played tough teams and gone to really hard tournaments,” Wisdom said. “It definitely helps us to see great DBs and great offenses.”

Wisdom talked about the recruiting process and where he’s at right now prior to his senior season.

“I’m going to be honest,” Wisdom said. “I’m not a 100% sure. I mean I’ve heard different things from different coaches. I just want to go someplace that the coach wants me.”

He has offers to UCF and Tulane.

“I’m waiting on some more,” Wisdom said. “Hopefully in the season or who knows.”

Wisdom has outstanding speed and is capable of helping a college at various positions including quarterback, wide receiver or cornerback.

“They’re talking about athlete especially Arkansas,” Wisdom said. “They are talking to me about wide receiver and they like me as a wide receiver. So I’m going to see what happens with that. But I have coaches talking to me about quarterback and wide receiver.”

Wisdom talked about if he’s set on playing quarterback in college or if another position is fine with him.

“To be honest, I will play anywhere,” Wisdom said. “I will play receiver or quarterback. Growing up I played receiver. Going into my sophomore year is when I transitioned over to quarterback. I will play anywhere.”

The Saints also have a Class of 2025 quarterback, Garyt Odom, who is the son of Barry Odom, Arkansas’ defensive coordinator. Odom has already pulled in various offers including one from the Razorbacks. Odom is playing wide receiver during this tournament as Jeff Conaway is obviously finding ways to get his best athletes on the field. But much like Arkansas is planning to do with Malik Hornsby, the Saints reportedly do have some packages with Odom at quarterback and Wisdom splitting out at receiver.

“I believe so,” Wisdom said. “I mean in our 7on7’s there has been times I have gone to receiver and he has played quarterback. He has thrown me the football. I do believe in the season if it’s needed it will happen.”

Following a preseason scrimmage against Springdale, Wisdom and the Saints will open the season by hosting Little Rock Christian on Friday, Sept. 2, with the kickoff set for 7 p.m.