Eli Wisdom Enjoys Time With Kendal Briles at Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Shiloh Christian Class of 2023 quarterback Eli Wisdom made the short drive down to the University of Arkansas on Saturday for the prospect Day.

Wisdom helped lead the Saints to a 13-2 record in 2021. He completed 188 of 307 passes for 2,991 yards, 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 121 times for 1,021 yards and 18 touchdowns. Wisdom caught one pass for 28 yards, had one tackle and an interception on defense. Wisdom talked about the highlight of the trip.

“Probably meeting with Kendal Briles,” Wisdom said. “I got to talk to him about the offense and just about life. It was also a great experience to just get to go tour everything. It was beautiful.”

Wisdom was very impressed with the dorms at Arkansas.

“They were crazy,” Wisdom said. “They were like four bedrooms, four baths. Super nice.”

Wisdom and the Saints will have a new challenge in 2022 since they are moving up to Class 5A.

“I am super excited,” Wisdom said. “We’re bumping up to the 5A. I’m going to be a senior. It’s my last year so I want to go out with a bang.”

Wisdom holds an offer to UCF where Gus Malzahn is the head coach. Malzahn offered on March 18. He took an unofficial visit to UCF on June 19.

“It was good too,” Wisdom said. “It was also a beautiful campus. It was a huge campus. It’s way different than here, but I’m an Arkansas guy and I love Arkansas.”

Wisdom also has been to or had contact with Memphis, Cincinnati, Arkansas State, Miami, Florida State, Louisville and Liberty.

Click here for highlights.