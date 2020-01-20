Eric Thomas Pleased With Commitment to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington three-star defensive end Eric Thomas wasted no time in making a verbal commitment to Arkansas.

He committed to the Hogs on Saturday. Following his visit, he talked about why he chose Arkansas.

“I just love it here,” Thomas said. “I like how they come together as a family. They love the Hogs.”

What were the highlights of the visit?

“The basketball game,” Thomas said. “Coming down to the stadium and talking to the coaches.”

As a senior, Thomas finished with 60 tackles, 46 solo, 27 for loss, 14.5 sacks, one interception and six forced fumbles. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Thomas isn’t sure where he will play at Arkansas.

“I don’t really know yet,” Thomas said. “They said I’m like athletic so they don’t know where to put me.”

It would seem whether it’s defensive end or linebacker, the Arkansas coaches put him in a space to rush the passer which is something Thomas excels at.

“I just get after the quarterback,” Thomas said. “I love it.”

In addition to the regular season, Thomas also showed his pass-rushing talents in all-star games.