Eric Thomas Ready to Visit Arkansas in January

FAYETTEVILLE — Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington athlete Eric Thomas is set to officially visit Arkansas the Jan. 17-19 weekend.

Thomas, 6-3, 230, said he was recently offered by Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and defensive assistant Rion Rhoades, who will coach linebackers. Thomas talked about how the interest in Arkansas came about.

“They came to me first,” Thomas said. “I was out of town for an all-star game and they called me at a hotel. They had evaluated my film from my coaches and he called me and talked about me coming there and becoming a Razorback. They really liked my film.”

As a senior, Thomas had 60 tackles, including 46 solo, 27 for loss, 14.5 sacks, one interception and six forced fumbles. He is capable of playing defensive end, outside linebacker or even tight end.

“They said I’m very talented,” Thomas said. “They don’t know where they’re going to put me.”

Thomas could be an addition to Arkansas’ commitment list following the official visit.

“I would say about an 80-, 90-percent chance,” Thomas said of a commitment to the Hogs.

Thomas said he loves the fact Arkansas is an SEC school that will allow him to compete against the nation’s best players if he chooses the Hogs. Thomas talked about what Pittman and Rhoades liked about his film as well as what he feels are his strengths on the field.

“I think it’s just my love for the game,” Thomas said. “You can see it on the film. I think it’s just my athleticism. That’s what the coaches at Arkansas were telling me that they really liked my athleticism.”

Thomas also talked about the areas where he needs to make the most improvement.

“I just feel like I need to get stronger and faster,” Thomas said. “I know it’s a lot faster up there at the next level.”

In addition to a very good senior season, Thomas capped it off with a great showing in the Subway Pensacola All-Star Game. He finished the game with an amazing 4.5 sacks.

Thomas is playing basketball. He plays the power forward and center spot in hoops.