Erin Outley Among Arkansas’ Most Wanted Prospects Still Uncommitted

Maumelle — Little Rock Parkview Class of 2021 three-star tight end Erin Outley is Arkansas’ top target a a position of need.

Outley, 6-4, 237, was at the Monster Camp on Saturday in Maumelle though he didn’t compete in the drills. Outley leads the Class of 2021 prospects in the state with 23 offers.

“Recruiting is going good,” Outley said. “I’m just working hard. It’s a blessing and I want to thank God. That’s really it just thank God for everything that is happening. It’s just a blessing to have those (offers).”

On May 31, Outley released his Top 10 schools in no order. They were Arkansas, Florida State, Oregon, LSU, Penn State, Texas A&M, Michigan, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

Outley has emerged as the University of Arkansas’ top target at tight end which is a position of need in this class. In three years at Parkview, Outley has caught 97 passes for 1,374 yards and 19 touchdowns. That includes his 2019 season when he grabbed 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns. He talked about the Razorbacks on Saturday.

“It’s my home state so they’re always in my heart,” Outley said. “I’m just gonna make the decision that is best for me, but Arkansas is one of the top of the list though.”

His teammate, quarterback Landon Rogers, has already committed to the Hogs. How much does that help Arkansas?

“Yes sir, that’s my quarterback,” Outley said. “I’m glad he’s a Hog too so just ready to see what the future holds.”

San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian quarterback Lucas Coley has also committed to Arkansas. He is among the recruits also working Outley and is someone the tight end considers a leader.

“Yes sir and Landon he talks around too and leads around,” Outley said. “Lucas and I are building a relationship. We just started to getting to know each other. He’s cool and we started messaging each other.”

Outley talked about what it would be like to come into Arkansas with a pair of quarterbacks he knows are very capable of getting him the football.

“It would be great,” Outley said. “It would be great to put on for my home state and my home city.”

Outley is impressed with Sam Pittman, Jon Cooper and the coaches at Arkansas.

“They are great guys,” Outley said. “I talk to them every day nearly every week. We’re building a great relationship and getting to know each other well we’re talking every time.”

