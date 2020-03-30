Errington McRae up to 11 Offers, Updates Training Schedule, More

FAYETTEVILLE — Har-Ber Class of 2021 three-star tight end Errington McRae has 11 offers at this time.

McRae, 6-3, 230, talked about how he is proceeding to train and workout despite the restrictions put in place because of COVID-19.

“As far as football I’m still doing as much I can as far as like plyometrics, pushups, situps and curls,” McRae said. “I try to do as much running as I can when I can get out.”

For McRae and others going into their senior season, the unknowns can be worrisome. There’s recruiting and even questions if the season will be played this fall.

“I feel it’s a bit frustrating,” McRae said. “Because it’s like it’s putting a hold on basically everything I was used to especially the recruiting process. Because I feel like going into my senior year it’s important I get on as many campuses as I can. I feel like that is putting a hold on that.”

As a junior, McRae caught 42 passes for 801 yards and six touchdowns while helping Har-Ber to an 8-4 record. He holds offers from New Mexico, Nevada, Coastal Carolina, Memphis, Tulane, Tennessee-Martin, Arkansas State, UAPB, Louisiana-Monroe, Kent State and Bowling Green. McRae talked about what he feels he does well on the field and also what he’s working on the most.

“I feel that my strengths are being a versatile tight end,” McRae said. “Not only to block, but go out in the open field, run routes and catch the ball. I think I’m an excellent blocker.

“The main two things right now I obviously need to get stronger and faster, but I would say working on my routes coming out of breaks and stuff like that.”

McRae is looking forward to his senior season and trying to help the Wildcats to the best record possible.

“This coming fall I feel like Har-Ber has a chance to be something because going into my sophomore year with a lot of other guys we were young,” McRae said. “Those people have been catching up since our sophomore year. So with all that knowledge and experience I think we’re gonna have something great this upcoming fall.”

In the recruiting process, McRae is still open. However he did talk about some of the schools he likes right now.

“I feel the schools I like right now are Nebraska, Memphis and I’m pretty open to all schools as like where I stand in my recruiting,” McRae said. “There’s not just one that I like more than the others because I’m open to all.”