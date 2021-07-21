Fearless Friday Thursday TV Schedule For KARZ TV42 Will Feature Some Key Razorback Targets

FAYETTEVILLE — The Fearless Friday TV Game of the Week on Thursday for first six weeks of the high school season will feature a lot of talent including some Razorback targets.

The Week 0 game will feature Maumelle at Sylvan Hills. Maumelle was 6-3 in 2020 and has a pair of Razorback commitments for the Class of 2022. Offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive lineman Nico Davillier, 6-5, 270, are two of the better recruits in the state regardless of position.

Maumelle won this game last season 27-21 at Maumelle. Davillier is going to get some action at tight end this fall. Last season he played a key role on offense playing quarterback in the red zone.

Sylvan Hills is coming off a 9-4 season that saw them narrowly lose to Lake Hamilton 21-20 in overtime in the state semifinals. The Bears got a huge boost when Class of 2022 running back Isaiah Broadway, 6-0, 205, moved from Texas. Broadway has approximately 20 offers and owns outstanding speed. If he can avoid the injury bug that hampered him at Lancaster (Texas) last fall he can be one of the state’s best in 2021. Senior linebacker Xavier Okafor, 5-11, 185, is a target for small colleges.

Week 1, El Dorado at Camden Fairview

El Dorado finished 5-5 in 202. The Wildcats feature outstanding 2023 wide receiver DeAndra Burns, 5-10, 160. The Razorbacks offered Burns last season. As a sophomore, Burns caught 56 passes for 755 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Cardinals were 6-5 in 2020 including a 45-20 win over El Dorado. They have a pair of very talented offensive linemen coming back in the senior class. Timothy Dawn, 6-4, 290, is committed to Baylor and Mark Welch, 6-3, 290, looked good at a camp at Arkansas and also holds an offer to Kansas.

Week 2, Batesville at Searcy

Batesville was 8-4 last fall and figures to have another very good team in the 5A-East. The Lions finished 4-7 last fall one year after winning the state championship. Searcy took a 41-25 win in this series last fall.

Searcy has a new coach in former Arkansas and UCA quarterback Zak Clark. He will inherit one of the more versatile and talented players in the state in Daniel Perry, 6-0, 195, who can play any number of positions on both sides of the ball. Last fall, he rushed 204 times for 1,377 yards and 22 touchdowns, caught 37 passes for 542 yards and four touchdowns. He is also a standout in the return game. He was huge on defense in 2019 with 61 tackles and seven interceptions at cornerback. He is set for spot or situational duty on defense this fall.

Week 3, Vilonia at Russellville

Vilonia was 6-5 last fall including a 28-23 win over Russellville. Class of 2022 quarterback Austin Myers, 6-4, 195, was committed to Kansas prior to reopening his recruiting. Last fall, Myers completed 78 of 117 passes for 903 yards and five touchdowns. Myers is still weighing his options in recruiting. The Cyclones were 1-10 in 2020. They lost several very close games including the one to Vilonia.

Week 4, Greenwood at Little Rock Parkview

Honestly this could be one of the best games the entire 2021 season. The Patriots were 8-2 in 2020. These two teams were slated to play, but fell victim to COVID forcing it to be canceled. Class of 2022 running back James Jointer, 6-0, 211, is committed to Arkansas and safety Jaylon White, 6-4, 210, is thought to be leaning to the Hogs. With Landon Rogers now at Arkansas, look for White to play quarterback this fall. Standout offensive lineman Kyndall McKenzie, 6-3, 300, is committed to Memphis for Class of 2022.

Greenwood was 14-0 last season capturing the 2020 Class 6-A state championship. Senior wide receiver Luke Brewer, 6-1,185, will play in college. He caught 61 passes for 949 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. On defense, end Tyler Crossno, 6-2, 230, is an outstanding high school player and will likely get some chances to play in college. Senior linebacker Colt Owenby, 6-1, 200, is another one to watch after coming up with 145 tackles,16 for loss and a pair of sacks in 2020.

Week 5, Heber Springs at Stuttgart

Heber Springs coming off a 2-9 season will face one of the best stories in the state last fall Stuttgart. The two teams met last season with the Panthers falling 42-6.

The Ricebirds didn’t win a game on the field in 2019, but finished 12-1 in 2020 losing only to a powerful Shiloh Christian team 56-7 in Springdale. What a turnaround for a team. The Ricebirds have several players who could plenty of attention from smaller colleges. While he may never play college, the most interesting name is tight end Kobe Bryant, 5-10, 215.