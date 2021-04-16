Football Camps Returning to College Campuses in June, Arkansas Releases Busy Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE — After a summer of no football camps in 2020 that is all changing now with the NCAA reopening the recruiting schedules for schools.

Arkansas has plans to take full advantage of a busy June to host various camps.

Camp SZN is officially on!

Can’t wait to see you on The Hill!

Head to https://t.co/9NhdTjJKwR for more info #WPS pic.twitter.com/euBoXOO5sX — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 16, 2021

The first camp will be a youth one on June 12. A high school camp will be held June 17-19. The specialist camp will be on June 20.

In addition, the Hogs will host linemen camps and 7-on-7 ones on the same days. They will be on June 14, 16, 22 and 24.

These camps serve as a way for prospects to get evaluated by the Arkansas coaches and also even the ones who aren’t college recruits can learn several fundamental things to benefit them at their high school. The youth camps are great to teach some early fundamentals.