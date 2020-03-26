Football Recruiting Notes Including New RB Offered by Hogs, Bentonville LB Adds Offer and Much More

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas offered Enterprise (Ala.) Class of 2021 three-star running back Josh Mccray on Wednesday night.
Mccray, 6-2, 210, announced the offer on Twitter.
He also holds offers from South Carolina, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Troy, UAB and Tennessee. Scott Fountain is recruiting him for the Hogs along with Jimmy Smith and Kendal Briles.
Cole Joyce Nets New Offer
Bentonville Class of 2021 three-star linebacker Cole Joyce, 6-0, 220, is still pulling in offers at a fast clip.
Joyce tweeted out an offer from Houston on Thursday.
The Cougars join Missouri State, Louisville, UCF, Liberty, Arkansas State, SMU, Bowling Green, Tulsa, UAB and Louisiana-Monroe offering the speedy Joyce.
He attended a Junior Day at Arkansas on Feb. 1 and was at the the Elite Camp this past summer that was held by the Razorbacks.
Landon Jackson Top 12
Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove Class of 2021 four-star defensive end Landon Jackson is among the best in the nation at his position.
Jackson, 6-7, 245, was at Arkansas this past summer during a cookout. He was part of the Class 4A Division 2 state championship team that finished 15-1 in 2019. The lone loss was to Carthage 35-14 on Oct. 4. They defeated Wimberley 35-21 on Dec. 20 in AT&T Stadium to capture the state title.
Jackson is looking at Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oregon, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Texas, Washington and Ohio State.