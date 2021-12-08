Former Arkansas Target Landon Jackson Enters Transfer Portal at LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove four-star defensive end Landon Jackson has entered the transfer portal at LSU.

Jackson, 6-6, 240, entered the portal on Wednesday afternoon .

LSU DE Landon Jackson has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/eO0MauMCLJ — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 8, 2021

Jackson had 28 offers when he came out of Pleasant Grove High School in the Class of 2021. He battled an ACL injury as sophomore and then ankle as senior. He had a brilliant junior season in 2019 when he stayed healthy finishing with 110 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, eight pass breakups, seven forced fumbles and four recovered including one for a touchdown. He made numerous trips to Arkansas.

He played in the first five games at LSU this fall before getting hurt again and out the remainder of the season. Playing the majority of time on special teams he had no stats.

Arkansas could be a destination for him. He came to the picnic on July 27, 2019.