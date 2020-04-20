Fort Smith Northside’s Dreyden Norwood Announces Top 5 Schools

FAYETTEVILLE — Fort Smith Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood has announced his Top 5 schools.

Norwood, 6-1, 175, considered one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2021, released the list on Twitter Monday evening.

Blessed to be in this position.🙏 pic.twitter.com/bDrqYr8HZz — Dreyden Norwood (@DreydenNorwood) April 20, 2020

He has Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame and Oklahoma among his favorites. Norwood played both quarterback and defensive back for the Grizzlies last fall.

Arkansas was his first offer on Feb. 11, 2019. Oklahoma offered on July 27, 2019, Missouri Dec. 18, 2019, Georgia Feb. 12 and Notre Dame March 2.

He also has offers from Florida International, Duke, Kansas, Texas A&M, TCU, Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State.

As a junior, Norwood Completed 50 of 91 passes for 447 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He rushed 71 times for 394 yards and eight touchdowns while catching one pass for 20 yards. He had six tackles, all solo, on defense along with an interception and two pass breakups.