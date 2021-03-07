Four-Star Andrew Chamblee Talks Arkansas Commitment

LITTLE ROCK — Maumelle four-star Class of 2022 offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee had offers from all over the nation, but in the end he chose to stay home.

Following making his public commitment at D1 in front of several friends and family, Chamblee talked about how it feels to be a Razorback.

“It feels great,” Chamblee said. “A lot of love and lot of support. So it definitely feels real good. I know I’m gonna do big things up there and the coaches are gonna treat me well.”

Chamblee talked about the deciding factors that led him to choose the Razorbacks. Among the factors was Georgia in Sam Pittman’s last season getting two offensive linemen drafted in the first round by NFL teams.

“That helped me tremendously,” Chamblee said. “Knowing that they put people in the league constantly. That definitely helped with my decision.”

The decision to choose the Razorbacks wasn’t something that just came to Chamblee overnight.

“Deep down I would say about three or four months,” Chamblee said. “When we started getting deeper with connections and just building that bond. Joking around on the phone and after that Junior Day I just knew it was the place to be.”

Pittman and Brad Davis, the offensive line coach, played huge roles in his recruiting.

“The relationship with them is so strong,” Chamblee said. “I really like it. I know Coach Davis enjoys it. Probably when I get into the car I’m gonna call them and let them know. It’s just great and definitely a big impact.”

While the coaches were big influences in his decision, so where his parents who sat by his side on Saturday when he announced for the Hogs.

“They played a big role,” Chamblee said. “It was pretty big. They said wherever I go they would support me, but they definitely wanted to see me at home. So I’m glad I made the decision I made.”

Chamblee brings a lot of size, 6-8, 290, to the Arkansas offensive line, but he’s able to do a lot of things.

“Definitely finishing and playing to the best of my abilities,” Chamblee said. “Just having fun on the field and making sure I have fun at it.”

He committed at the same time with Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer and with DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney and Greenland defensive end JJ Hollingsworth in attendance.

“They were big especially James,” Chamblee said. “He’s like a brother to me. Knowing he was going up there I was thinking it might be time.”

Another recruit who was in attendance on Saturday was Maumelle defensive lineman Nico Davillier who Arkansas and several others are recruiting. Joe T. Robinson offensive tackle E’Marion Harris wasn’t in attendance, but is another prospect being sought by the Hogs.

“Yeah, I’m going to try to,” Chamblee said of starting to recruit them and others. “It’s definitely going to be some work, but hopefully we get there.”

Chamblee will be watching the Razorbacks in the fall as well as trying to finish out his Maumelle season in great fashion.

“Just the same as last year,” Chamblee said of the Hogs. “Changing things around and winning.”

Arkansas won one SEC game from 2017-19. However, in 2020 under Pittman they won three and could have three or more other ones with the right breaks. Chamblee was impressed.

“Just the work they’ve been doing is great,” Chamblee said. “Coach Pittman has been doing things up there. Just seeing that improvement just in that little time it’s gonna be good.”

Click here for his commitment story from Saturday.

Click here for his highlights