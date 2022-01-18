Four-Star Athlete CJ Turner Provides Feedback on Arkansas Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Star City Class of 2023 four-star athlete CJ Turner was among the top in-state recruits at Arkansas on Saturday.

Turner, 6-1, 210, talked about how the visit went on a cold, snowy day.

“It went good,” Turner said. “I like the facilities and stuff, the academic center and the programs they have for us for when you get out of college and stuff.”

Turner has offers to Colorado, Arkansas State, Memphis, Kansas and Tulane. Turner talked about what the coaches told him.

“They just wanted me to get back healthy and come back up here in the summer,” Turner said. “If I perform good I’ll be in good hands.”

Turner tore his ACL in the fourth game of the season against Monticello. The rehab seems to be going well.

“I’m doing good in the rehab,” Turner said. “I’m like at the midway point. I’ve started back running. It’s going great.”

What would an eventual offer from the Razorbacks mean to you?

“It would mean a lot,” Turner said. “Everything I worked for. It would mean a lot.”

Arkansas has looked at Turner, who has 4.48 speed, at both safety and linebacker. He talked to Mike Scherer on Saturday.

“He told me get healthy and he wanted to see me back here,” Turner said.

Turner got to see the dorms for Arkansas players and was very impressed.

“I like the dorms,” Turner said. “They are spacious. They are nice and a good living area. There’s a good view from there.”

