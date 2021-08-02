Four-Star Cedric Baxter Jr. Enjoyed Visit to Arkansas on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Class of 2023 four-star athlete Cedric Baxter Jr. was among the 20 recruits attending Saturday’s cookout at the University of Arkansas.

Afterward he talked about how it went for him.

“It was real good,” Baxter said. “It was way more than I expected. I liked pretty much everything.”

He’s being recruited as a running by the Razorbacks. Baxter talked about the highlight of Saturday’s visit.

“Probably how big the campus was,” Baxter said. “The coaching staff is real cool, too.”

Baxter, 6-1, 215, plays both ways for his high school team. He’s a running back on offense and safety on defense. As a sophomore in 2020 at running back, Baxter carried 85 times for 426 yards and a pair of touchdowns while catching seven passes for 114 yards. On defense, Baxter had 20 tackles, including 14 solo, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

Arkansas has a pair of coaches teaming up to recruit Baxter.

“Coach (Scott) Fountain and Coach (Jimmy) Smith,” Baxter said. “I love those guys and they are both from where I am from so that’s pretty cool.”

Baxter said the family atmosphere at Arkansas was certainly present on Saturday and something he’s impressed by.

“Probably just the people,” Baxter said. “There are just real good people around here. Everybody connects and accepts everybody.”

Baxter committed to Florida State on July 29, 2020, but opted to reopen his recruiting on April 15.

Arkansas offered him on this past Christmas Eve. He also has offers from Texas, TCU, Texas A&M, North Carolina State, Mississippi State, Florida, Maryland, Auburn, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss, UCF, West Virginia, South Carolina, Kansas, Penn State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Florida A&M, West Virginia, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Florida State.

