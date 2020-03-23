Four-Star Cornerback Hunter Washington Narrows List to 10 Schools with Razorbacks Making Cut

FAYETTEVILLE — Katy (Texas) Class of 2021 four-star cornerback Hunter Washington is among the best in the nation at his position.

On Monday, Washington, 6-1, 170, cut his list of approximately 30 offers down to 10.

Washington attended the Junior Day at Arkansas on March 7 and included the Razorbacks among his 10 favorites. The others making the list were Texas, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, TCU, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

Washington helped lead Katy to a 12-1 record in 2019. He is being recruited as a defensive back, but also helps Katy some at wide receiver.

In addition to the Junior Day at Arkansas, Washington got to attend similar events at Oklahoma (March 2), Ole Miss (Feb. 6) and Texas (Jan. 21) before the NCAA shut down recruiting visits due to COVID-19.

Arkansas first offered Washington on Nov. 1 with Coach Mark Smith extending it. The Hogs have re-offered Washington.

Had a great time competing at @TheOpening pic.twitter.com/qLINQeV6W9 — Hunter Washington 🏝 (@Hunter_DB7) March 18, 2019

