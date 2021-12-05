Four-Star Cornerback Laterrance Welch Committed to LSU, But Took Official Visit to Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Lafayette (La.) Acadiana four-star cornerback Laterrance Welch was one of the five official visitors to Arkansas this weekend.

Welch, 6-1, 180, committed to LSU on Jan. 24, but with the coaching change in Baton Rouge he visited Arkansas at the request of Sam Pittman and Sam Carter, who is his lead recruiter.

“It went good, great atmosphere,” Welch said. “Great coaches with Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach Sam (Carter). It was a great visit.”

He enjoyed watching Eric Musselman’s basketball team in action on Saturday. When asked about the highlight of the visit that’s what he pointed to.

“The basketball game and seeing how much the fans care, like when Coach Pittman walked in and all the fans were screaming and everything,” Welch said. “So basically that’s the only team in Arkansas, so fans love it here.”

It was Carter who he credited for definitely getting him to see what the Hogs had to offer.

“Coach Sam, mine and his relationship,” Welch said of Carter. “He’s a great guy and I just wanted to come see how everything was.”

Welch will sign with a school, likely Arkansas or LSU, on the first day of the early signing period. Will you have a ceremony or just tweet it out?

“I’m still deciding on that, but it will be December 15th,” Welch said.

If it were Arkansas instead of LSU on that day what would be the main reason?

“Coach Sam, really,” Welch said. “He’s young, I’m young, so he really understands guys.”

What is it about him that you like?

“The way he coaches, the way he explains how he coaches, and really the relationship,” Welch said.

How long have you known Carter?

“Really for 2 years,” Welch said. “I’ve known him since I was a sophomore.”

What’s it mean that he’s stayed on you despite your commitment?

“It just shows me how bad he wants me,” Welch said. “It shows how bad the program wants me.”

Arkansas defensive back Malik Chavis was his player host. Welch helped his team to an 11-3 record this season.

Click here for his highlights.