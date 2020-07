FAYETTEVILLE — Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star cornerback Markevious Brown has released his Top 5 schools.

Brown announced the list on Twitter today.

Never let the praise or hate get to me, had to learn that it comes with the territory… 🙏🏾 #LongLiveGucci💚 #LongLiveWiley💚 #FreeMeMe💚 pic.twitter.com/9OoXuC5TgF — Markevious Brown🙇🏽‍♂️²¹ (@Brown27Mark) July 4, 2020

Arkansas, Ole Miss, Auburn,Virginia Tech and Miami made the cut. Brown cut his list from over 20 offers down to this five.

Arkansas assistant coach Sam Carter offered him on April 30. Brown apparently doesn’t have a timeline for a decision.’

I’m not rushing my commitment . Going where I’m needed & wanted . — Markevious Brown🙇🏽‍♂️²¹ (@Brown27Mark) April 14, 2020

