Four-Star Emery Jones Likes How Arkansas Has Brotherhood on Team

FAYETTEVILLE — Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic four-star offensive tackle Emery Jones has several options for his college, but Arkansas was able to land the first visit.

Jones, 6-4, 330, talked about how his visit went for him as he was hosted by Myron Cunningham.

“It was fun,” Jones said. “I saw a lot of things I needed to see. I saw the brotherhood of the team. I saw a whole bunch of things that stood out to me.

“The highlight was when we hung out with team and see how they do things. How they approach things and how they kind of hang around each other.”

Jones said the visit with Coach Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy also went well.

“It went real good,” Jones said. ” We’ve talked a little football. Got to see how they coach and approach it.”

Jones said Arkansas was recruiting him to play offensive tackle. He talked about his strengths on the offensive line.

“My strength is being versatile, being able to move around and be able to block anybody,” Jones said. “The bigger guys, smaller guys and quicker guys. That is one of my biggest strengths.”

In addition to Arkansas, Jones has some other visits lined up.

“I’ve got Tennessee in two weeks,” Jones said. “Florida State after that and then I’m going to take my OV to LSU.’

What are you looking for in a college?

“I’m looking for the brotherhood of the team,” Jones said. “Kind of seeing in the locker room if they are together and not broken apart. Seeing if everyone can hang out together.”

Being from Baton Rouge I assume there’s a lot of pressure on you to go to LSU. Is that the case?

“I don’t that affects me,” Jones said. “I talked to my coach and he said make the decision based off the best college for you not based off what people are telling you, I think it will be a me decision and not a peer pressure decision.”

After this visit, could you see yourself possibly signing with the Razorbacks?

“Yes sir, with the team and how they bonded,” Jones said. “I love that type stuff. They are recruiting me to play tackle.”