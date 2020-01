FAYETTEVILLE — Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne four-star linebacker Brennon Scott has decommitted from Kansas.

Scott, 6-2, 235, announced his decommitted on Tuesday.

Bishop Dunne’s Brennon Scott, the top-ranked LB in the Dallas-area and a former Kansas commit, is reopening his recruiting. #txhsfb https://t.co/TffpDRiEgX — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) January 7, 2020

Scott committed to the Jayhawks on Aug. 6. He will officially visit Arkansas during the Jan. 17-19 weekend. He has already been to Kansas and USC on official visits. He was at Arkansas on March 9 for a prospect day.

He currently holds over 30 scholarship offers.