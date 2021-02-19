Four-Star OT Bryson Hurst Talks Virtual Visit With Arkansas, Sam Pittman and Brad Davis

FAYETTEVILLE — Gautier (Miss.) Class of 2022 four-star offensive tackle Bryson Hurst is among the recruits who have done a virtual visit with Arkansas.

Hurst, 6-6, 340, talked about how the visit went for him.

“The virtual visit went well,” Hurst said. “I was pretty amazed with the weight room. The practice fields and I liked the game field it’s huge. Those suites in the stadium.”

One thing that Hurst and others who participated in the virtual visits with Arkansas have talked about is how organized it was.

“Oh yes sir,” Hurst said.

Hurst is a consensus four-star recruit with the recruiting services. He talked about what his strengths are on the field.

“I’m pretty much a run-pass blocker,” Hurst said. “Pretty much everything. It doesn’t matter to me (if pass or run blocking).”

Hurst was offered by Arkansas on Jan. 21. He also has offers to Oregon, Kentucky, UCF, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Southern Miss, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and UAB. He has some things in mind he’s looking for in a college.

“I’m looking for somewhere that’s going to help me perform to be the best I can be,” Hurst said. “It doesn’t matter how far away from home it is. I’m just want to be the best I can be.”

At Arkansas, Hurst would get a chance to play for offensive line coach Brad Davis and Sam Pittman.

“Both of them are great guys,” Hurst said.

In Pittman’s final season as offensive line coach at Georgia in 2019 he had two linemen drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. That didn’t escape Hurst’s attention.

“Pretty much everyday I think about (eventually) playing in the NFL,” Hurst said.