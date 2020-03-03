Four-star QB Kaidon Salter Gives Feedback on Arkansas Visit Monday

FAYETTEVILLE — Cedar Hill (Texas) four-star quarterback Kaidon Salter visited Arkansas on Monday.

Following the visit, Salter, 6-2, 185, talked about how it went.

“I loved the visit,” Salter said. “I got to see the whole campus, the indoor, the dorms where I would stay if I went here. It was beautiful.”

Were you surprised how nice Arkansas is or was it what you expected?

“Arkansas was surprising but at the same time, the fan base let me know everything on Twitter,” Salter said. “The fan base is pretty straight forward. It was everything I expected.”

What is the timeline for a decision on your college?

“I’m not going to rush it but most likely I’ll hopefully be committed by my senior season or mid-season,” Salter said. “Arkansas will most definitely get an official visit. I’ll look into Ole Miss more, I don’t know.”

Why is Arkansas a definite for an official visit?

“The people, they treat me like I’m already here,” Salter said.

He was at Ole Miss on Sunday and will make the trip to UCLA on March 10. He is a dual-threat quarterback.

“The California trip is all I have so far for visits but I’m pretty sure I’ll visit more,” Salter said.

As a junior while leading Cedar Hill to a 9-3 record, Salter completed 149 of 245 passes for 2,550 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions while also rushing 100 times for 616 yards and 10 touchdowns. In two seasons at Cedar Hill, Salter has completed 247 of 436 passes for 3,816 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has rushed 182 times for 884 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Salter has SEC offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee. Other offers he owns are to Kansas, UCLA, Rice, Southern Miss, Utah, North Texas, Georgia Tech, Tulsa, Connecticut, Syracuse, Houston, Baylor, Illinois State, Texas Southern and Liberty. Kendal Briles offered him on Feb. 1. Salter feels like the SEC could be the choice for him.

“Most likely the SEC will probably be the best thing for me, most of my offers that I’m interested in are SEC schools,” Salter said. “One of them might be the pick.”

He has a good relationship with Briles.

“I’ve known Coach Briles since I was a freshman when I went to camp at Houston,” Salter said. “He told me he would find me again and he did. Our relationship is great.”

He feels he could reach his full potential in Briles’ offense that is geared for a dual-threat quarterback.

“I love Coach Briles’ offense,” Salter said. “I was in the quarterback room watching them go through fim, watched the techniques and drills, even watched the quarterbacks in the weight room.”

New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman also made a good impression on Salter.

“Coach Pittman had great energy, I loved him,” Salter said. “He told me I fit in the offense great. As I could see, I also fit. We watched some highlights and film from the QB history and I could see myself in this offense.”

Salter is also a standout in track & field. He has a personal best of 47 feet, 6 inches in the triple jump.