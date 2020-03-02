Four-Star Quarterback Kaidon Salter Visiting Arkansas Today, Starts Busy Recruiting Week for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Cedar Hill (Texas) four-star quarterback Kaidon Salter is visiting Arkansas today.

The talented Salter, 6-2, 185, is a dual-threat quarterback who visited Ole Miss on Sunday. He will at UCLA on March 10.

As a junior while leading Cedar Hill to a 9-3 record, Salter completed 149 of 245 passes for 2,550 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions while also rushing 100 times for 616 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Salter is one of the talented quarterbacks in Texas the Hogs are recruiting. Pearland Shadow Creek three-star Kyron Drones will attend the spring game on April 25.

Salter has SEC offers from Arkansas, Auburn, South Carolina and Tennessee. Other offers he owns are to Kansas, UCLA, Rice, Southern Miss, Utah, North Texas, Georgia Tech, Tulsa, Connecticut, Syracuse, Houston, Baylor, Illinois State, Texas Southern and Liberty.

Arkansas’ Kendal Briles offered him on Feb. 1.

In two seasons at Cedar Hill, Salter has completed 247 of 436 passes for 3,816 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has rushed 182 times for 884 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Salter is also a standout in track & field. He has a personal best of 47 feet, 6 inches in the triple jump.