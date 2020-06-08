Four-Star Quarterback Lucas Coley Sets Decision Date

FAYETTEVILLE — San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian four-star quarterback Lucas Coley announced on Instagram he will make his college decision on Thursday.

Coley, 6-2, 205, originally planned to make his decision on May 5, but opted to wait and weigh all his options to make sure he makes the right decision. Coley did a virtual visit with the University of Arkansas on June 1.

He currently holds 34 scholarship offers and has gained four-star status with ESPN. Among some of his other offers are Houston, Washington State, Louisville, Illinois, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. All those offers with the exception of Houston came after the Razorbacks offered on April 15.

Coley is close to DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, who is committed to the Hogs, as well as other prospects on Arkansas’ list.