Four-star Raheim Sanders Sets Date For Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE — One of the University of Arkansas’ top recruiting targets in the Class of 2021 is Rockledge (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Raheim “Rocket” Sanders.

On Saturday, Sanders set a date for his verbal commitment. Sanders announced on Twitter he will make his college decision on his birthday, June 8.

I’ll be COMMITTING on my birthday June 8th 🙏🏾 #SM #13k — Rocket Sanders 🕺🏿 (@raheim_sanders) May 23, 2020

On May 19, Sanders, 6-2, 210, narrowed his 30-plus offers down to five schools. Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina made the cut. He is being recruited by Justin Stepp along with Scott Fountain.

As a junior, he helped Rockledge to an 8-2 mark. In seven games, Sanders carried five times for 33 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 15 passes for 368 yards and two more touchdowns. On defense, he had 17 tackles, including 14 solo, eight tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles from his free safety spot. He returned nine kickoffs for 225 yards and also had a two-point conversion.

Click here for his highlights.

We all got the same 24 hours pic.twitter.com/L3rczIKG4C — Rocket Sanders 🕺🏿 (@raheim_sanders) May 21, 2020