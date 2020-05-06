Four-Star RB Jaylin White Gains Offer From Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Dothan (Ala.) High School four-star Class of 2021 four-star running back Jaylin White has gained an offer from Arkansas.

White, 6-0, 190, announced the offer on Twitter on Wednesday.

Arkansas joins Ole Miss, Louisiana, Arkansas State, Toledo, Florida State, UCF, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Penn State, UAB, Louisville, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Memphis and Tennessee in offering him a scholarship.

As a junior he helped lead Dothan to an 8-3 record. White rushed 66 times for 672 yards and 11 touchdowns. He caught two passes for eight yards and returned four kickoffs for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas is looking to sign two running backs in the Class of 2021.