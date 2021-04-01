Four-Star RB Trey Holly Has Lofty Goals for Junior Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Farmerville (La.) Union Parish Class of 2023 four-star running back Trey Holly is coming off an outstanding sophomore season, but far from satisfied.

Holly, 5-8, 195, is playing 7-on-7 and preparing for his junior season. He had a sophomore season that earned him the No. 47 recruit in the nation in the Class of 2023 with a grade of 5.9 at Rivals.

“Since the season ended I’ve been working out at our fieldhouse,” Holly said. “I’ve been doing like squats. I’ve been outside on the field doing a lot of drills just to keep my body right and get prepared for net season.”

As a sophomore, Holly rushed 280 times for 2,710 yards and 44 touchowns. caught 13 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns, returned eight kickoffs for 212 yards and a touchdown as well as returned a punt for six points. He helped the team to an 11-1 record and state runner-up finish.

“My goals for this year I had 2,700 yards last season so my goal this season is to get 3,000,” Holly said. “I had 48 touchdowns so my goal is to get 50 and go back to the championship game this year and win it.”

Jimmy Smith coaches the running backs at Arkansas and offered Holly.

“He’s a pretty good coach,” Holly said.

Holly holds offers to Arkansas, LSU, Western Kentucky, Liberty, Arizona State, Louisiana Tech, Utah, Purdue, Kansas, Purdue and Grambling. He talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“Their style of play,” Holly said. “Based on what their offense and how they run they run their offense. Also whoever can make feel like this is at home really.”

As far as naming a favorite, Holly isn’t ready to start narrowing it down yet.

“Right now, I actually all of them because it’s like I’ve dreamed of playing college ball,” Holly said. “I’ve always wanted to play college ball so right now I like all of them.”

It appears that recruits will start being able to take visits to colleges on June 1 and go to camps as well. Holly, like all recruits is thankful that time is nearing.

“That’s going to be good because I will actually be there and they will explain everything,” Holly said. “That’s going to be amazing.”

Holly also talke about his strengths and things he needs to improve on the field though any recruit would be pleased to have the type sophomore season Holly had.

“I feel like No. 1 is staying humble and being a leader on the field,” Holly said. “I feel like those are the main two. I feel like I’m a leader and like staying humble. I’m always level headed.

“I feel like something I need to work on are my lower body and speed.”

Holly is playing 7-on-7 this spring and summer.

It’s truly a blessing to be rated a 4 ⭐️ by @Rivals ‼️ #ItsPersonal pic.twitter.com/zzOCoSp7PL — Trey Holly (@DrippyTrey2) March 30, 2021