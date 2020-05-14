Four-Star Running Back Cam’Ron Valdez Had Virtual Visit With Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Rockdale (Texas) Class of 2021 four-star running back Cam’Ron Valdez had a virtual visit with the University of Arkansas this week.

Valdez had the virtual visit with the Hogs on Tuesday and is being recruited by Jimmy Smith.

“It went good,” Valdez said. “I got a look on the inside of the facility’s and learned more about the school and academics.”

Valdez, 5-10, 180, is one of the top running backs being sought by Arkansas and 22 others who have also offered him. Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and the Hogs are thought to be high on his list. The Razorbacks offered Valdez on Feb. 27.

As a junior, Valdez rushed for 1,697 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was the Offensive MVP in his conference this season and last year was the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.