Four-Star Safety Myles Rowser Releases Top 4 With Arkansas Among Them

FAYETTEVILLE — Detroit (Mich.) Belleville four-star safety Myles Rowser has released his Top 4 and the Razorbacks made the cut.

Rowser, 6-1, 185, announced the four choices on Monday.

Arkansas was joined by Alabama, Michigan State and Kentucky. Rowser has approximately 30 offers before narrowing the list down.

Rowser is one of Arkansas’ top defensive targets. He recently did a virtual visit with the Hogs. He’s being recruited by Sam Carter and Barry Odom.

With ESPN, Rowser is a four-star with a grade of 82, No. 181 in the Top 300, No. 12 safety, No. 17 regional and No. 3 in Michigan.

