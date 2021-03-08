Four-Star Safety Myles Rowser Releases Top 4 With Arkansas Among Them

Hog Recruiting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Detroit (Mich.) Belleville four-star safety Myles Rowser has released his Top 4 and the Razorbacks made the cut.

Rowser, 6-1, 185, announced the four choices on Monday.

Arkansas was joined by Alabama, Michigan State and Kentucky. Rowser has approximately 30 offers before narrowing the list down.

Rowser is one of Arkansas’ top defensive targets. He recently did a virtual visit with the Hogs. He’s being recruited by Sam Carter and Barry Odom.

With ESPN, Rowser is a four-star with a grade of 82, No. 181 in the Top 300, No. 12 safety, No. 17 regional and No. 3 in Michigan.

Click here for his highlights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play