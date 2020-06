Four-Star Wide Receiver Ketron Jackson Narrows Schools to Seven

FAYETTEVILLE — Royse City (Texas) four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson has narrowed his list of 14 schools down to seven.

He announced the decision Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

The seven, in no order, are Arkansas, TCU, Oregon State, Texas, Texas A&M, SMU and Colorado.

On May 16, Jackson listed Arkansas, Texas, Illinois, SMU, Nebraska, TCU, Baylor, Auburn, Alabama, Colorado, Oregon State, Texas A&M, LSU and Ole Miss as his Top 14.

As a junior, Jackson caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing six times for 85 yards. He returned two kickoffs for 45 yards.

He attended a Junior Day at Arkansas on March 7.