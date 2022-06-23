FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas played host to Lee’s Summit (Mo.) four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning for an official visit that ended today.

Manning, 6-3, 190, talked about what impressed him while in Fayetteville since Tuesday evening.

“Having a great time,” Manning said. “I love it here. I like the coaches and I mesh with the players well. I had a good time.”

Manning is an explosive wide receiver who caught 69 passes for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. He also rushed 13 times for 68 yards. He returned seven kickoffs for 294 yards. He talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Probably just learning their offense,” Manning said. “Their offense is so explosive. That’s going to be a big part of my decision.”

So you like Kendal Briles’ offense and the way Kenny Guiton uses the receivers?

“Yes it fits my style,” Manning said. “They’ve showed me like their deep routes, their deep concepts. Like their fades and stuff.”

Manning was hosted by Quincey McAdoo and watched a lot of Treylon Burks the past three years at Arkansas.

“He was a playmaker honestly,” Manning said. “The big, explosive plays and that’s why he went in the first round.”

You have visited Kansas State (June 13-15), Iowa State (June 17-19) and Nebraska (June 3-5) prior to this and then you go to Missouri (June 24-26) this weekend. Where are you at in the decision process?

“So after next week so maybe that week but probably in July because I don’t want to rush it,” Manning said. “So probably in July.”

So after Missouri you will sit down with your parents and weigh the pros and cons of each school and where is Arkansas right now?

“Yes I will do that,” Manning said. “Arkansas, I would say there’s no spot, but I was really impressed with the visit. So they’re definitely on a good trend if that makes sense.”

If, at the end, you choose Arkansas why would you do it?

“The town, I love the coaches and I love the players,” Manning said.

Your mom, Roxanne McCrory at that time, was outstanding basketball player here and I know you’ve been on campus with her several times not even football related. Has she told you good things about Arkansas as well?

“Yeah, she said her friendships here were tight,” Manning said. “The school is really good and the campus is remarkable.”

Manning has seen the facilities at Arkansas countless times, but is still very impressed with them.

“They’re great,” Manning said. “Probably one of the best I’ve been to honestly. Probably the best I’ve been to.”

Manning is a four-star wide receiver with the 247Composite, On3, On3 Consensus and Rivals.

