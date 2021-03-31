Four-Star WR Phaizon Wilson Down to Two, Will Choose From Arkansas, Alabama on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE — Lancaster (Texas) Class of 2022 four-star wide receiver Phaizon Wilson announced his final two schools on Wednesday night.

Wilson, 6-4, 210, is down to Arkansas and Alabama. He will announce his commitment to one of those two schools on Friday.

Wilson had previously narrowed his decision down to the Hogs, Tide and Ole Miss. He has now eliminated Ole Miss. Wilson was previously committed to Texas, but decommitted on Oct. 29.

He has caught 11 passes for 220 yards and five touchdowns.

