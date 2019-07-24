Friday’s Cookout Expected to be Recruiting Boost for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will host a cookout on Friday and it’s an event that could provide the Razorbacks with the opportunity to add to the recruiting class.

Arkansas has 14 commitments for the Class of 2020 and several among that group will be in Fayetteville for this event. Arkansas has added three commitments this week, all from Tennessee, and hope to continue the momentum on Friday.

The Razorbacks aren’t finished in Tennessee either. While Martavius French isn’t able to make it this weekend due to some family plans he will have two teammates in attendance. Bryson Eason and Tamarion McDonald, both linebackers, will be in Fayetteville on Friday.

Eason is one of Arkansas’ top uncommitted targets while McDonald is committed to Mississippi State. At this time, Arkansas hasn’t offered McDonald though that could change. In addition to Arkansas, Eason is considering Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oregon and Memphis.

A couple of other recruits from Tennessee planning to be at Arkansas on Friday are Murfreesboro Oakland linebacker Aaron Moore and Memphis Central wide receiver Darin Turner. Moore plans to have a decision before Aug. 8 while Turner was once committed to LSU.

Among the commitments planning to be at Arkansas are Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll, Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart, Highland Park (Texas) quarterback Chandler Morris, McKinney (Texas) North tight end Brandon Frazier, Carthage (Texas) offensive lineman Ty’kieast Crawford, New Orleans (La.) cornerback Jamie Vance and Austin (Texas) Westlake wide receiver Mason Mangum.

Some key 2020 targets who hold offers outside of the group from Tennessee are Highland (Kan.) Community College cornerback Brian George, Albuquerque (N.M.) La Cueva athlete Connor O’Toole, Bryant linebacker Catrell Wallace, Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal offensive lineman Brady Ward and Klein Oak (Texas) cornerback Dwight McGlothern.

Arkansas also has an impressive list of 2021 recruits coming to town. Among them are Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff linebackers Jai and Jalen Jones, Pleasant Grove (Texas) defensive end Landon Jackson, Austin (Texas) LBJ cornerback Andrew Mukuba, Texarkana (Texas) Texas High linebacker Clayton Smith, Gardendale (Ala.) quarterback Will Crowder, Pearland (Texas) running back Brandon Campbell, Lindale (Texas) running back Jordan Jenkins, Bentonville linebacker Cole Joyce and Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair running back LJ Johnson.

Hogville.net has reached out to Joe T. Robinson 2022 offensive lineman E’Marion Harris to see if he plans to make the visit Friday, but have yet to hear back from him.