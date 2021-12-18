Future Razorback Jordan Crook, Duncanville to Play for State Championship

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Jordan Crook and Duncanville will face Houston North Shore today at 3 p.m. for the Class 6A D1 state championship in AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Duncanville brings a record of 13-1 into the game while North Shore is 14-1. Crook, 6-0, 225, signed with Arkansas on Wednesday and will enroll at midterm.

Duncanville’s only loss this season came against Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 45-3 in the season opener. North Shore lost a tough 27-21 game to Houston Westfield.

Crook is an outstanding linebacker who chose Arkansas over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and a long list of other offers. Arkansas’ Michael Scherer and Dowell Loggains attended Duncanville’s 76-0 victory over Waco Midway on Sept. 24.

The Hogs have also offered some other players at Duncanville. Class of 2023 four-star safety Deldrick Madison, 5-11, 175, as well as the Class of 2024 pair of four-star linebacker Colin Simmons, 6-1, 210, and defensive back Ka’Davion Dotston, 5-10, 180, hold offers to Arkansas.

On the other side of the field Arkansas has also offered at least one North Shore recruit. Class of 2023 four-star cornerback Jacoby Davis, 5-11, 170, holds several offers.

Today’s game will be televised on Bally Sports Southwest.

