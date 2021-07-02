Future Razorback Pitcher Makes Difficult Decision for Senior Year of High School

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Jonesboro Class of 2022 right-handed pitcher Josh Hyneman has opted to not play football this fall and concentrate on baseball.

Hyeneman, 6-4, 235, was a starting offensive lineman for the Jonesboro football team. But given his future is in baseball Hyneman made the difficult decision on Thursday.

“Playing the position I played in football I was consistently hit every play while blocking, and the risk of injury is very high,” Hyneman said. “I want to try and avoid that at all costs.”

Despite being one of the top baseball recruits in the country, Hyneman at one time dreamed of possibly playing offensive lineman for the Razorbacks. But it became clearer and clearer his future was in baseball.

“It was very tough giving up football,” Hyneman said. “The feeling of strapping up on Friday nights with my lifelong friends every week is truly a surreal feeling. My heart still remains in football, but it’s best to lock in to baseball going into senior year and prioritize making the most out of my career.”

Hyneman talked about the most difficult part of his decision.

“I would say the hardest part about saying goodbye is knowing I’m not able to be a part of the amazing atmosphere being built by Coach (Randy) Coleman and his crew here in Jonesboro,” Hyneman said. “I’ve been with these guys since seventh grade, and I know they have worked to be where they are today, and will have a great season.”

Last season, Jonesboro fell in the state championship game to Van Buren. Hyneman now will turn his attention to Jonesboro winning it all in 2022 and then him heading to the Razorbacks.

“I’m ready to prepare for this upcoming high school season,” Hyneman said. “I feel we’re going to continue to be the team to beat.”