Future Visitors, Prospects Recruited by Arkansas Visiting Other Schools This Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is scheduled to host 13 prospects this weekend and then have two more big weekends slated.

While this is a big recruiting weekend for Arkansas, they will host some key targets the next two weekends as well. This weekend, many of the future visitors are at other schools.

Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star wide receiver Javon Baker, 6-1, 190, is committed to Alabama. He will visit Tuscaloosa this weekend. So it will be interesting to see if Baker keeps his visit to Arkansas next weekend.

Memphis (Tenn.) University School four-star offensive lineman Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 310, visited Arkansas in Dec. 13-15. Henderson also has officially visited Missouri. He will be at Ole Miss this weekend and then see Alabama (Jan. 24-26) and Georgia (Jan. 31-Feb. 2).

Conway three-star offensive tackle Robert Scott, 6-6, 295, will be at Arkansas Jan. 24-26. He’s committed to Ole Miss where he visited Dec. 13-15. He’s at Florida State this weekend and then will be at Arkansas Jan. 24-26.

McKinney (Texas) North three-star tight end Brandon Frazier, 6-7, 247, was once committed to Arkansas. He decommitted when Chad Morris was fired. He visited Texas Tech Dec. 6-8. He will visit Auburn this weekend where Morris is the offensive coordinator and then is slated to be back in Fayetteville next weekend. He has already taken one official visit to Arkansas.

Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College four-star cornerback Art Green, 6-2, 198, will be at Arkansas Jan. 24-26. This weekend he will visit Iowa State and then finish up at Illinois on Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

Miami (Fla.) Central three-star quarterback Katravis Marsh, 6-5, 205, was previously committed to Utah. He had taken a visit there the June 21-23 weekend. He will be at South Florida this weekend for an official visit. He is scheduled to be at Arkansas Jan. 31-Feb. 2.