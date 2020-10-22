Games Around Arkansas Friday Night Involving Razorback Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — The high school action in Arkansas is winding down as far as the the regular season, but there will be several outstanding games in the state on Friday night.

Arkansas has offered 16 prospects inside the state and all are scheduled at this time to play on Friday.

Here’s a look at each game.

North Little Rock (6-0) at Fort Smith Northside (4-2)

I watched Northside play Conway last week. Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 180, is the quarterback for Northside and is being recruited by Arkansas and others to play cornerback. He’s currently committed to Texas A&M. Norwood is a Class of 2021 four-star.

Springdale (2-5) at Fayetteville (1-5)

Both teams have fallen on hard times this season. Fayetteville has two Class of 2022 prospects holding offers to Arkansas and others. The pair are wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 165, and linebacker Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 217. This game is always a rivalry battle no matter the records.

Searcy (4-3) at Jonesboro (4-2)

Jonesboro has Class of 2021 linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, who is committed to Arkansas. Class of 2022 offensive lineman Josh Hyneman, 6-4, 240, is committed to play baseball for the Hogs. He attended the Arkansas win over Ole Miss on Saturday with his family. Searcy is led by Class of 2022 running back Daniel Perry, 5-11, 190, who has rushed 140 times for 1,102 yards and 19 touchdowns while also catching 21 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns. He has completed 2 of 3 passes for 28 yards.

Little Rock Parkview (4-1) at Russellville (1-6)

Little Rock Parkview has two Class of 2021 prospects committed to Arkansas and another in 2022 holds offers from the Hogs and many others. Quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, and tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 247, are both committed to Arkansas. Junior running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201, has several offers. While Outley is out with a knee injury, Rogers and Jointer carried the team to a victory last week at Van Buren. Jointer rushed for 174 yards and scored the winning touchdown.

Jacksonville (2-5) at Little Rock Hall (1-6)

Jacksonville has 2023 running back Darian Bennett, 6-0, 215, who has been offered by the Hogs. Class of 2021 defensive tackle Tyas Martin, 6-4, 320, is committed to Colorado.

White Hall (4-3) at Maumelle (2-2)

Maumelle has fought COVID issues and thus limited their season to four games thus far. They have Class of 2022 pair of offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive end Nico Davillier, 6-5 275. They are both among the top recruits in Arkansas.

Arkadelphia (4-0) at Ashdown (6-1)

The Panthers have Class of 2023 tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5. 205, who holds offers from the Hogs, Kansas and New Mexico. Ashdown has a lot of talent and will need every single one of them against a very talented group of Badgers.

Joe T. Robinson (4-3) at Bauxite (3-4)

Don’t let the Senators record fool you. They have a lot of talent and are the defending Class 4A state champions. Class of 2022 offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, holds multiple offers including one from Arkansas. He is a big-time player and surrounded by lots of other talented players. Defensive end Dedrick Withers, 6-4, 240, is committed to Kansas and one of the leaders of the Joe T. defense.

Cedarville (6-1) at Greenland (5-2)

Class of 2022 defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, is committed to Arkansas. He leads the Pirates on defense. This should be a battle between two very good teams. Could be one of the better games in the state.

Clarendon (4-1) at Carlisle (2-5)

Clarendon do-it-all athlete Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175, has the team playing well. Only a loss to defending state champion Fordyce has stopped them. McAdoo is among the top recruits in the state in Class of 2022. Hogs and others want him at wide receiver, but he’s also capable of playing several spots.

Wynne (7-0) at Paragould (1-6)

Wynne Class of 2021 offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, was the first commitment in this class for Arkansas. He is a big-time offensive lineman and should have a great future at Arkansas.

DeWitt (2-5) at Dumas (4-3)

DeWitt Class of 2022 tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, is committed to Arkansas. The Dragons also have Class of 2023 offensive lineman Will Moss, 6-3, 293, who has been offered by Kansas. Dumas is led by Class of 2021 running back Kylin James, 5-11, 200.