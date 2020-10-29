Games Around Arkansas Involving Razorback Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 17 offers out inside the state and at this time all the prospects are slated to be in action on Friday.

Here’s a look at the games around Arkansas this week.

Maumelle (3-2) at Watson Chapel (5-2)

Maumelle has fought COVID issues this season. They have two of the best Class of 2022 players in the nation in offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive end Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275. Hogs and many others have offered both. A player to watch for Watson Chapel is 2023 quarterback Jabrae Shaw, 5-9, 175. Nico has rushed 10 times for 25 yards and three touchdowns. He has 25 tackles, including seven for loss and two sacks on defense.

Fort Smith Northside (4-3) at Cabot (5-2)

Northside’s Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 180, is committed to Texas A&M, but Hogs would love to flip him and probably won’t give up until signing day. He plays quarterback for Northside. Cabot has some really good talent.

Rogers Heritage (1-7) at Fayetteville (2-5)

Fayetteville is starting to play better football now. They have two 2022 prospects who hold offers from the Hogs and many others. Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 165, and linebacker Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 217, are highly recruited. Like the pair from Maumelle, schools from all around the country are recruiting them. Sategna has caught 37 passes for 700 yards and five touchdowns, rushed once for eight yards,and eight kickoff returns for 184 yards. He is also a track star and Hogs have offered for that sport as well. Turner has 46 tackles, 21 solo, 11 for loss, five sacks, four quarterback hurries, two interceptions returning one for touchdown, one pass breakup, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Jonesboro (5-2) at Sylvan Hills (5-3)

Linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, is committed to Arkansas for the Class of 2021. Offensive lineman Josh Hyneman, 6-4, 240, is committed to the Hogs for baseball in 2022. He attended the Ole Miss football game with his family and is also a prospect in football. Mississippi State has contacted him for football.

El Dorado (2-4) at Searcy (4-4)

Arkansas offered Class of 2023 wide receiver DeAndra Burns, 5-11, 148, last week. The speedster is having a very good season for El Dorado. He has caught 40 passes for 508 yards and five touchdowns, He has returned five kickoffs for 211 yards and two touchdowns including a long of 91 yards. He has two punt returns for 26 yards. Burns doubles as a track star. Searcy is led by Class of 2022 prospect Daniel Perry, 5-11, 190. He has rushed 153 times for 1,129 yards and 20 touchdowns while also catching 26 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns.

Siloam Springs (3-5) at Little Rock Parkview (5-1)

Class of 2021 quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, and tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 247, are committed to the Hogs. Those two and Class of 2022 running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201, have helped Parkview to a good season. The Patriots also have Class of 2023 running back Willie Eackles and Class of 2022 safety Trent Bennett, 6-1 1/2, 205, who are drawing D-I offers. Siloam Springs is led by Class of 2022 quarterback Hunter Talley, 6-4, 202.

Little Rock Christian (5-2) at Jacksonville (2-6)

Jacksonville has Class of 2023 running back Darien Bennett, 6-0, 215, holding an offer from the Hogs while Class of 2021 defensive tackle Tyas Martin, 6-4, 320, is pledged to Colorado.

Forrest City (1-5) at Wynne (8-0)

Wynne has future Razorback Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, who I think is the state’s No. 1 player in 2021. He is an offensive lineman for undefeated Wynne.

Ashdown (6-2) at Joe T. Robinson (5-3)

Ashdown has 2023 tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5, 215, who holds three offers including one from Arkansas. Robinson is loaded with prospects including 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, who plays both ways. Harris will be an offensive lineman in college and has a long list of offers including Arkansas, Alabama, OU and many others. On defense, Harris has 16 tackles, 11 solo, seven for loss, four sacks and one pass breakup.

Star City (3-3) at DeWitt (2-4)

DeWitt has Class of 2022 tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6. 210, who is committed to the Hogs. He is a big-time prospect.

Greenland (6-2) at Hackett (3-3)

The Pirates have Class of 2022 defensiv end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, who is committed to the Hogs. Hollingsworth has 47 tackles, including 31 unassisted, 10.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks this season.

Marvell (1-5) at Clarendon (5-1)

Clarendon has Class of 2022 standout Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175, who does a little bit of everything for the team. Arkansas and others have offered him as a wide receiver. He is capable of playing many positions.