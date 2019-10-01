Games in Arkansas on Friday Involving Razorback Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The high school regular season is at at the halfway mark as teams battle in conference games now in many instances.

This week will bring some more games that should have the interest of fans. Here’s a look at some of them.

Little Rock Catholic at Bryant — Little Rock Catholic has a very good team this year. They beat Cabot 28-26 last Friday night to move to 3-1 on the season. The problem for them this week they are playing a great team. Bryant is undefeated after four games and continues to steamroll teams. Linebacker Catrell Wallace is committed to Arkansas and is surrounded by talented players on both sides of the ball. They have beaten Benton, Bentonville West, Fayetteville and Fort Smith Northside and won all those games handily. Quarterback Austin Ledbetter is committed to Arkansas for baseball in the Class of 2021, but he’s still very capable of gaining several football offers in coming weeks and months. The Pick: Bryant

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside — This could be one of the best games in the state this week. Northside is 2-2 and beaten badly in both losses. But those losses were to Greenwood and Bryant and those two schools would do the same to most teams. Class of 2021 quarterback Dreyden Norwood leads Northside. He holds several offers including one from Hogs. He is being recruited as an athlete and is one of state’s best. Little Rock Central is 3-1 and has a good team. The Pick: Fort Smith Northside

Jacksonville at Jonesboro — Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart is committed to Arkansas. He’s a talented defender who can force offenses into bad plays. Jonesboro is 3-1 with its only loss coming on the road to a very good Conway team. Stewart has 36 tackles, including 28 solo, nine for loss, six sacks, eight quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a recovered one. Jacksonville is 1-3 and has some talent, but have faced some very good teams. They have another one this week. The Pick: Jonesboro

Little Rock Parkview at Maumelle — This could be a great game as well. Maumelle is 4-0 on the season while Parkview is 3-1 with its only loss on the road at Springdale. Maumelle has 2022 offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee who has been offered by Arkansas, Tennessee, TCU and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-8, 305-pound Chamblee is having a great season.

Andrew Chamblee was named the Maumelle Offensive Football Player of the Game. https://t.co/PAowHS4TGU via @MaxPreps @ChambleeIrvin @AndrewChamblee4 — Jonathan Chamblee (@BigJonChamblee) September 29, 2019

Parkview has 2022 running back-safety James Jointer who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Jointer has been offered by the Hogs. They also have some other standouts such as a pair of 2021 offensive weapons, quarterback Landon Rogers and tight end Erin Outley. The Pick: Maumelle

West Memphis at Searcy — This is another game that could go down to the final possession. Searcy is 4-0 and has talented 2021 wide receiver Marlon Crockett. Crockett has caught 22 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns, has returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and has three tackles along with a pass breakup on defense. West Memphis has a 2-2 record and has 2021 defensive end Renard Gwynn and 2022 quarterback Tevin Carter among those offered by the Hogs. West Memphis 2020 linebacker Kendarrius Moore is committed to Tulane. The Pick: Searcy

Arkadelphia at Joe T. Robinson — Another outstanding game. These two teams played twice last year with the Senators winning in regular season, but the Badgers topping them in Class 4A state title game. Joe T. is 4-0 entering the game and Arkadelphia is 3-1 having been stunned late last week against Nashville. These are two of the best teams in Arkansas in 4A. Arkansas and many others have offered Joe T. Robinson Class of 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris. The Senators have a lot of other talent as well. Arkadelphia is led by quarterback Cannon Turner. He has accounted for 709 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense. The Pick: Joe T. Robinson.

Hazen and defensive end Blayne Toll has a bye this week before taking on Des Arc next week.