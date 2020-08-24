Games Involving Prospects With Arkansas Offers Around State Beginning Thursday, An Out-of-State Commitment Will be in NWA on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE — The high school season is going to start in Arkansas on Thursday night and then continue on Friday and Saturday.

The University of Arkansas has 16 offers out inside the state. The first week will see 10 of them in action plus one prospect from outside the state will be in Arkansas on Friday night as well.

Here’s the nine games involving Razorback recruits with offers this week in the state.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside — Dreyden Norwood has committed to Texas A&M for the Class of 2021, but Arkansas was the first school to offer him and obviously had him as a priority recruit. Norwood,6-1, 175, will likely be a cornerback in college, but is capable of playing other positions. He stars at quarterback for Northside. The Grizzlies won this game 35-12 last season.

Joe T. Robinson at Pulaski Academy — This might be the game of the year in Arkansas and here it is on opening night. The Bruins won the Class 5A state championship in 2019 and Robinson took the 4A. Both teams are loaded and very good again this season. Robinson Class of 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, is the lone recruit holding an Arkansas offer right now and he is a great prospect. He holds offers from several schools including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama and many others. But he is far from the only talented player in this game. Robinson has several talented prospects as do the Bruins. Class of 2022 running back Joseph Himon, 5-9, 170, holds offers and is very fast. This game will also feature two of the better head coaches in the prep ranks in the state.

Friday, Aug. 28

Vian (Okla.) at Gravette — Vian was the state runner-up in its classification in Oklahoma last season. Class of 2021 defensive tackle Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275, committed to Arkansas on July 17. He switched his pledge from Texas Tech. Gravette is coming off a 4-7 season. Wright is a talented defensive lineman and could cause issues for Gravette’s offensive line.

Hamburg at Ashdown — Ashdown has Class of 2023 tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5, 205, who Arkansas offered. Soon afterward, Kansas also extended an offer. Hamburg won this game 30-20 in 2019 so Easter and his teammates will be looking for revenge at home.

Fayetteville at Conway — This game will feature two very good programs squaring off on the gridiron. Fayetteville was 6-6 in 2019 in Casey Dick’s first season, but looks to be much improved this fall. They have a pair of 2022 prospects who hold offers from the Hogs and many others. Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 170, and linebacker Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 217, are among the state’s best players. Sategna has a lot of speed and Turner should pile up the tackles this season. Conway finished 8-4 in 2019.

Stuttgart at DeWitt — Class of 2022 tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, is the son of DeWitt head coach Mark Courtney. Courtney is committed to the Hogs over a long list of national powers. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Will Moss, 6-3, 297, is another one to watch for the Dragons. DeWitt finished 7-5 in 2019 and won this game 36-33.

Jonesboro at Little Rock Catholic — Jonesboro Class of 2021 linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, is committed to the Hogs. He played previously at Forrest City, but is now at Jonesboro. Another one to watch for Jonesboro is Class of 2022 offensive tackle Josh Hyneman, 6-5, 280, who is committed to Dave Van Horn’s baseball team. Hyneman is good on the gridiron as well. The Hurricane won this game 18-13 to open the 2019 season. They went on to finish 8-4.

Marion at Wynne — Class of 2021 offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, leads Wynne. He committed to the Hogs on Feb. 1 while attending a Junior Day. Wynne finished 7-5 in 2019 and topped Marion 27-21. This is the Fearless Friday Game of the Week.

Sylvan Hills at Maumelle — The Hornets defeated Ozark in a scrimmage game this past Friday night. They are led by a pair of 2022 standouts who hold offers from Arkansas and many others around the name. Offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive end Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275, are among the best in the nation at their positions. Maumelle is coming off an 8-3 season 2019. These two teams didn’t meet last fall.

The remainder of the in-state prospects holding offers will kickoff on Sept. 4. Those games are as follows.

Barton at Clarendon (2022 WR Quincey McAdoo)

Elkins at Greenland (2022 DE and Hog Commitment JJ Hollingsworth)

Little Rock Parkview (2021 Hog commitments QB Landon Rogers and TE Erin Outley along with 2022 RB and Hog offer James Jointer) at Little Rock Southwest

Jacksonville (2022 Hog offer RB Darien Bennett) at Little Rock Mills