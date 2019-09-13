Games to Watch Around State Tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The high school stadiums will be full of fans again tonight around the state as football continues.

Some prospects with Arkansas offers will be playing tonight and here’s a closer look at those games.

Hazen at Bearden — Hazen’s Blayne Toll is committed to Arkansas as a defensive lineman. He helped lead Hazen to a state runner-up finish last season. They had a bye last week after opening the season with an easy 48-6 win over Cross County in the opener. Toll had four tackles including three for loss in that game. Bearden fell 54-0 to Camden Harmony Grove last week.

Marion at Little Rock Parkview — Parkview and 2022 running back – defensive back James Jointer, who has been offered by Arkansas, led Springdale 21-9 in the fourth quarter last week before giving up 15 late points to fall 24-21. Marion fell to Wynne 27-21 last week.

Jonesboro at Conway — Jonesboro defeated Batesville last week to move to 2-0 on the season. They are led by senior defensive end Jashaud Stewart who is committed to the Hogs. In two games, Stewart has 16 tackles, including 13 solo, four for loss, four sacks, seven quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. Conway fell to Bentonville 17-10 last week.

Bentonville West at Bryant — Bryant outside linebacker Catrell Wallace and his teammates won the Salt Bowl against Benton then got a bye. Bentonville West fell to Owasso (Okla.) in its opener, but then defeated Fort Smith Southside 37-13 last week on the road. Wallace had six tackles with one for loss in the win over Benton. He’s committed to Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas fans can see Wallace next Friday when they travel to Fayetteville.

Van Buren at Fort Smith Northside — Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn and Mississippi State have offered Northside’s 2021 quarterback – defensive back Dreyden Norwood. Northside is 1-1 on the season after falling to Greenwood last Friday. They topped Rogers Heritage in the season opener. The Pointers are 2-0 having beaten Siloam Springs and Alma.