By Otis Kirk

SPRINGDALE — Shiloh Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Garyt Odom has already pulled in six scholarship offers including one from Arkansas as his sophomore season nears.

Odom, 6-0, 170, started at wide receiver during the Southwest Elite 7on7 Tournament since senior Eli Wisdom is the returning quarterback. In Friday morning’s blowout win over Harding Academy Odom did play some quarterback later in the game. Arkansas offered Odom on June 22 as a quarterback and he talked about what the offer meant.

“It meant a lot,” Odom said, “The relationship I have been building with Coach (Sam) Pittman, Coach (Dowell) Loggains and Coach (Kendal) Briles has been in the making for awhile. In the winter we had a meeting and they told me they needed to see me throw in person. With my dad being on the staff makes it that much harder to offer me. They know they have to be right about it.”

Odom is the son of Barry Odom, Arkansas’ defensive coordinator. His older brother, JT, is a senior linebacker for the Saints. The Saints reportedly have some packages where Garyt will slide to quarterback and Wisdom will move to receiver much like the Razorbacks do with Malik Hornsby.

“There will be a lot of that this season,” Odom said. “Having Eli, he is the best athlete on our team. He’s so dynamic. He can play anywhere and it’s so helpful for us. Having him on the team is such a blessing because he makes the whole team better.”

In an effort to allow Coach Jeff Conaway to get his best athletes on the field Odom is playing wide receiver. He talked about how he feels that is going.

“I’m having fun and learning a lot about playing receiver,” Odom said.

Odom talked about how he feels 7on7 is helping him.

“It’s getting me adjusted to the speed of high school football compared to junior high,” Odom said.

In addition to the Razorbacks, Odom has offers from Texas A&M, Purdue, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and UTSA.