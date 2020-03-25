Gosnell Class of 2022 Speedster Travelle Anderson Has Two Schools in Mind

FAYETTEVILLE — Gosnell Class of 2022 running back Travelle Anderson is one of the fastest recruits in Arkansas.

The track standout has timed a 10.98 in the 100-meter dash. He’s also outstanding on the football field. As a sophomore, he rushed 111 times for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns while catching seven passes for 75 yards. He did this despite sharing time with senior Jydarian Young who carried 147 times for 1,210 yards and two touchdowns while also catching eight passes for 232 yards and another touchdown. On Wednesday, Anderson, 6-0, 190, talked about his sophomore season.

“I feel like it went good,” Anderson said. “I could done some things better, but overall it was good.”

Anderson would normally be running track during this time of the year and preparing for spring football. However with schools shut down until later in April at the earliest Anderson, like everyone else, has had to adjust.

“I’m just working out at home,” Anderson said. “Doing easy workouts like pushups, situps and train outside.”

He recorded a 4.42 and 4.44 in the 40 his first day out of basketball. His fastest 40 has been a 4.41. Anderson talked about his strengths on the football field as well as what he needs to work on the most.

“My speed and my quickness,” Anderson said. “And my vision to see the holes.

“I feel like I can work on my strength and my hands.”

Kansas is starting to show interest in Anderson. Two schools do standout at the top now for Anderson though.

“I’m interested in the Arkansas Razorbacks and Memphis Tigers,” Anderson said.

He gave some reasons for liking Arkansas.

“I just like the football team and I just feel like they are a good school,” Anderson said. “Yeah I’m gonna try to get to a camp at Arkansas.”

Anderson also talked about the pluses for Memphis.

“I like they are close to family,” Anderson said. “They also have a good football team.”