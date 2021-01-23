Greenland DE JJ Hollingsworth Impressed With Arkansas’ Virtual Visit Presentation

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted a virtual visit on Saturday for the Class of 2022 prospects in the state who hold offers from the Hogs.

Arkansas has extended nine offers in the state with commitments from Greenland defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, and DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210. Reportedly eight of the nine offers in the state participated in the virtual visit. Clarendon wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 180, is committed to Florida State.

Hollingsworth was impressed with Arkansas’ presentation.

“You wouldn’t expect as much as they did from a virtual visit,” Hollingsworth said. “They were interactive. The coaches had a little workout planned. I mean they had the whole staff there, all the nutrition people and they had everything for us. They were playing like pictures and stuff on the scoreboard so that was really cool.”

As a junior, Hollingsworth helped lead his team to the Class 3A playoffs where they lost in the second round at Paris. In 12 games, Hollingsworth had 66 tackles, 45 solo, 13.5 for loss, eight sacks and a forced fumble. Those defensive stats are impressive, but when one considers he also doubled on the offensive line it’s even more so.

“We went 9-3 and it didn’t end like we wanted it to, but overall it was a pretty fun and pretty good season for everybody,” Hollingsworth said. “My stats were pretty good. I feel like I will do a lot better next year….my senior year. I have a lot of work to put in, but overall I was pretty impressed with how the season went.”

The other in-state offers in 2022 are Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201; Joe T. Robinson offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 310; Fayetteville’s pair of linebacker Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 217, and wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-10, 170; and Maumelle’s pair of offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive end Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275. Arkansas has made getting all of them a big priority.

“Oh yeah, I feel pretty confident getting the majority of the in-state guys,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s hard to beat the program [Arkansas] is putting together. I think everybody is really impressed with how they’ve got things for us now. I mean the program they’re putting together they can’t top it.”

Hollingsworth is impressed with Derrick LeBlanc the defensive line coach he will play for at Arkansas. He got to spend much of his time with Barry Odom on Saturday.

“I talked to Coach LeBlanc one time, but he was with another recruit,” Hollingsworth said. “Coach Odom headed me up. But Coach LeBlanc and I talked multiple times this week on the phone and texting. We talked about how the day was going to go and he is the one who gave me all the information and kept me up to date on everything.”

Hollingsworth, like everyone in Arkansas, was pleased the Razorbacks were able to retain Odom.

“We were really excited about it,” Hollingsworth said. “A lot of people were worried about it, but I think everybody was super happy when he stayed.”

Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes offensive lineman Eli Henderson, 6-4, 290, is the other Arkansas commitment for 2022.